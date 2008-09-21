SBCC Cross Country: Colijn Takes 9th at Invitational

Paige Colijn was the top finisher for Santa Barbara City College cross country in the Cuesta Invitational on Saturday, taking ninth place in the race.
She ran 21:13 in the women’s 5K, which was won by Katie Dunn of Glendale in 18:47.
“They raced smart and moved forward steadily,” SBCC coach Scott Fickerson said. “It was a very hilly course and we ran the hills well.”
In the four-mile men’s race, the Vaqueros placed fourth out of seven teams with 134 points. Sequoias won the team title with 31 points, led by first-place finisher David Sanchez (21:59).
Chris Costanzo was the first SBCC runner across the finish line, taking 25th in 24:35. Conner Mellon was 29th in 25:27, Wesley Corpula was 31st in 25:33 and Matt Little placed 33rd in 25:50.
“We started conservatively due to the hilly course, maybe too much so,” Fickerson said. “We ran well as a pack and finished strongly.”
The Vaquero runners return to action on Oct. 3 at the Bakersfield Invitational.
» Men’s team (seven schools) — 1, Sequoias 31. 5, SBCC 134.
» Women’s team (six schools) — 1, Glendale 25. 5, SBCC 115.
» SBCC finishers: Men (four miles) — 25, Chris Costanzo 24:35. 29. Conner Mellon 25:27. 31. Wesley Corpula 25:33. 33. Matt Little 25:50. 41. Dezmon Hunter 26:49. 44. Dan Martinez 27:11. 45. Lance Powell 27:17.
» Women (5K) — 9, Paige Colijn 21:13. 25, Ivana Sanchez 23:53. 32, Sarah Gustavsson 24:55. 33, Cassidy Daum 25:18. 41, Hillary Tomas 27:25.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.