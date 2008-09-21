Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Cross Country: Colijn Takes 9th at Invitational

The Vaquero women place fifth out of six teams; the men finish fourth out of seven.

By Dave Loveton | September 21, 2008 | 1:54 a.m.

Paige Colijn was the top finisher for Santa Barbara City College cross country in the Cuesta Invitational on Saturday, taking ninth place in the race.

She ran 21:13 in the women’s 5K, which was won by Katie Dunn of Glendale in 18:47.

The Vaquero women, who didn’t field a full team in their first race at Ventura, placed fifth out of six teams with 115 points. Glendale won with 25 points. SBCC’s Ivana Sanchez was 25th in 23:53, Sarah Gustavsson placed 32nd (24:55) and Cassidy Daum was 33rd (25:18).

“They raced smart and moved forward steadily,” SBCC coach Scott Fickerson said. “It was a very hilly course and we ran the hills well.”

In the four-mile men’s race, the Vaqueros placed fourth out of seven teams with 134 points. Sequoias won the team title with 31 points, led by first-place finisher David Sanchez (21:59).

Chris Costanzo was the first SBCC runner across the finish line, taking 25th in 24:35. Conner Mellon was 29th in 25:27, Wesley Corpula was 31st in 25:33 and Matt Little placed 33rd in 25:50.

“We started conservatively due to the hilly course, maybe too much so,” Fickerson said. “We ran well as a pack and finished strongly.”

The Vaquero runners return to action on Oct. 3 at the Bakersfield Invitational.

» Men’s team (seven schools) — 1, Sequoias 31. 5, SBCC 134.

» Women’s team (six schools) — 1, Glendale 25. 5, SBCC 115.

» SBCC finishers: Men (four miles) — 25, Chris Costanzo 24:35. 29. Conner Mellon 25:27. 31. Wesley Corpula 25:33. 33. Matt Little 25:50. 41. Dezmon Hunter 26:49. 44. Dan Martinez 27:11. 45. Lance Powell 27:17.

» Women (5K) — 9, Paige Colijn 21:13. 25, Ivana Sanchez 23:53. 32, Sarah Gustavsson 24:55. 33, Cassidy Daum 25:18. 41, Hillary Tomas 27:25.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

