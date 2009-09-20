High-Pressure System to Turn Up the Heat

A strong high-pressure system is expected to anchor itself across the West this week, leading to rising temperatures and strong winds in Southern California.

South Coast temperatures are only expected to reach the high 70s on Sunday, but the National Weather Service said an offshore flow will change that Monday. Temperatures are forecast to rise to the upper 80s along the coast, and possibly triple digits inland, and significant warming is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather service forecasts strong winds beginning early Tuesday and into Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the county Air Pollution Control District on Friday warned that winds may stir up ash and soot from recently burned areas. Officials said an air quality watch would be issued if needed.

Residents, especially those near burned areas, are asked to pay attention to changing wind conditions in the next few months. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when there are high levels of particles in the air.

The rising temperatures will mean decreasing humidity, which heightens fire danger from extremely dry vegetation. Critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday.

