Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara’s Spending Priorities Taking Toll on Protection

One of the most important jobs of Santa Barbara mayor and City Council is to provide for our protection. They have been negligent in their responsibility to the community.
Lack of leadership and understanding the importance of setting spending priorities has us in the current situation. Since 2001, the city’s general employee population has increased 8 percent while the Santa Barbara Police Department has lost 11 percent of its officers. Year-to-date crimes — such as robberies, rapes and murders — are up 22 percent.
Is that anyway to protect Santa Barbara?
Michael Self
Santa Barbara City Council candidate