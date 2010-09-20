Bishop Diego Senior Daniel Cizek Named National Merit Semifinalist

He ranks in the top 1 percent of students nationally

Daniel Cizek, a senior at Bishop Diego High School, has been recognized for his outstanding achievement on the PSAT exam and has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Cizek ranks in the top 1 percent of students nationally, and is one of 16,000 who will apply for status as a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

“Danny has truly made the most of the academic opportunities that Bishop has to offer its students,” said Dr. Joe Reiken, assistant head of school for curriculum and instruction. “We are excited about Danny’s prospects for college and the future, and are pleased that he has been recognized for all of his hard work.”

Eight other Bishop Diego students from the class of 2010 and class of 2011 received AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar with Distinction awards.

Bishop Diego High School offers its student body of 300 students eight Honors classes and nine AP classes.

— Ashley Snider is admissions director at Bishop Diego High School.