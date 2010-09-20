Creek Week Organizers Invite the Community to Get On Board

A week of more than 20 events begins Saturday with Coastal Cleanup Day

The 11th annual Creek Week, scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 3, is a celebration of local watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

This year, Creek Week festivities will kick off Saturday, Sept. 25 to coincide with Coastal Cleanup Day and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 3. The event raises awareness of the many ways to enjoy, protect and restore local watersheds.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta and the City of Carpinteria, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations.

Included in the weeklong calendar of more than 20 Creek Week events will be creek and beach cleanups, habitat restoration, guided nature walks and more.

The public is invited to join the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, Horny Toad Activewear and the Santa Barbara County Youth Corps for a native planting day at Oak Park at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Participants will learn more about the goals of the Mission Creek Restoration and Fish Passage Project at Oak Park, which includes the replacement of a sewer main, the installation of nearly 3,000 native plants, new fish passage elements, and restoration of the creek bed and banks.

Click here or call 805.897.2606 for a complete list of Creek Week events.

— Cameron Benson represents the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division.