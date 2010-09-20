Developer Buys Largest Undeveloped Parcel in Downtown Santa Barbara

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara listed the 1.79-acre property at $5.5 million

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has sold the largest unimproved parcel in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority bought the 1.79-acre parcel in 2003 with the intention of developing affordable housing there. The property, at 535 E. Montecito St., was listed for $5.5 million.

The buyer, Los Portales 48 Lots LLC, is backed by a development firm based in the Los Angeles area. Specific plans for the property have not been released, but the developer has obtained permits for a significant residential development that will include affordable housing units.

Steve Hayes and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.

Although unimproved now, 535 E. Montecito St. previously had industrial buildings on the property and was once occupied by Sloan Technology, among others.

It’s the third-largest unimproved parcel sold in Santa Barbara in the past 10 years, and the largest since the Housing Authority purchased it in 2003.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.