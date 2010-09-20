Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Developer Buys Largest Undeveloped Parcel in Downtown Santa Barbara

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara listed the 1.79-acre property at $5.5 million

By Ted Hoagland | September 20, 2010 | 4:12 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has sold the largest unimproved parcel in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority bought the 1.79-acre parcel in 2003 with the intention of developing affordable housing there. The property, at 535 E. Montecito St., was listed for $5.5 million.

The buyer, Los Portales 48 Lots LLC, is backed by a development firm based in the Los Angeles area. Specific plans for the property have not been released, but the developer has obtained permits for a significant residential development that will include affordable housing units.

Steve Hayes and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.

Although unimproved now, 535 E. Montecito St. previously had industrial buildings on the property and was once occupied by Sloan Technology, among others.

It’s the third-largest unimproved parcel sold in Santa Barbara in the past 10 years, and the largest since the Housing Authority purchased it in 2003.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 