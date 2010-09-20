Farr to Hold Office Hours at Goleta Farmers Market
County supervisor will talk with constituents from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
By Stephanie Langsdorf | September 20, 2010 | 7:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr will hold office hours during the Goleta Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Farr will be available to talk with constituents from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.
— Stephanie Langsdorf represents Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.