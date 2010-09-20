Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

KCLU to Receive National Edward R. Murrow Award

KCLU is the only small-market radio or TV station in California to earn the honor

By Karin Grennan | September 20, 2010 | 3:38 p.m.

KCLU AM/FM will receive a 2010 National Edward R. Murrow Award on Oct. 11 in New York City.

Lance Orozco, news director for the National Public Radio station, will accept the award for Best Audio Sports Reporting in the small-market radio division for his story “The Oldest Dodger.” Orozco profiled Tony Malinosky, a 100-year-old Oxnard man who is the oldest-living member of the Major League Baseball team.

KCLU has won more than 140 regional awards for broadcasting excellence in the past decade, but this is the station’s first national award since it signed on in 1994. KCLU is the only small-market radio or television station in California that is receiving a national Murrow award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association presents the annual Murrow awards to honor excellence in electronic journalism. RTDNA is the world’s largest professional organization exclusively serving the electronic news profession. This year, 59 news organizations will receive 89 awards.

Orozco and KCLU General Manager Mary Olson will attend the black-tie ceremony at the Grand Hyatt New York.

Orozco and Program Director Jim Rondeau produce local news and public affairs programs in tiny studios at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. The university, which operates KCLU as a public service, broke ground Aug. 24 on the $2.9 million KCLU Broadcast Center. The 6,570-square-foot center, slated for completion in June, will feature four state-of-the-art production rooms, including what will be the station’s first dedicated newsroom. It also will have a classroom and lab to train broadcast journalism students and facilities for community events.

KCLU broadcasts local and national programming to 70,000 weekly listeners on 88.3 FM in Ventura County and 1340 AM and 102.3 FM in Santa Barbara County.

Click here for live streaming and archives. Click here to listen to “The Oldest Dodger.”

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 
