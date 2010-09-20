Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Great Awakening

By Diana Thorn | September 20, 2010 | 3:33 p.m.

Today there is a Great Awakening taking place, and the Tea Party movement is spearheading it.

Who is behind this grassroots 21st-century enlightenment? Americans of all ages, races, economic and social status, and political parties. They see a runaway government, not of the people but against the people. Just like our country’s founders, they know when it’s time to say no to a bad thing.

Many Americans today are re-educating themselves about American history and reading the Constitution and other founding documents in an effort to figure out what went wrong and how we can fix it.

If you are one of these patriots, please come to a one-day seminar on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. The seminar will be presented by Hal Rounds, a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The seminar will from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with five one-hour sections with breaks. The cost is $25 for general admission, or $15 or 2 for $25 for members. Everyone attending will receive a graduation certificate. Reservations are requested. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

This event, which is sponsored by the nonpartisan Santa Barbara Tea Party, will give you insights into the Constitution and a better understanding of current events.

Participate in the Great Awakening right here in Santa Barbara with this rare seminar. It will be a day you will long remember.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

