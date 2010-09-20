Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Pet Spa Opens at Summerland’s Lookout Beach Park

Coin-operated station includes amenities such as shampoo, warm water and a hair dryer

By Nicole Koon | September 20, 2010 | 5:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Santa Barbara County Parks Deputy Director Erik Axelson joined Summerland residents to celebrate the dedication and formal opening of the Wripples Pet Spa at Lookout Beach Park.

Wripples Pet Spa is a coin-operated, self-contained pet-washing station that provides, per station, three choices of doggy shampoos; a warm-water rinse and a hair dryer for finishing touches and styling.

For about $10, visitors can enjoy grooming their canine companions in a tile washing tub with a hose, warm water, fragrant shampoos and blow dryer — essentially the same equipment used by professional groomers.

Payment is convenient with a token machine that accepts cash or credit cards. The equipment is fun and easy to use and near parking.

No more dirty dogs in cars. No more yucky sand or mud deposited on the back seat. Just fun in the sun; a timely, cost-effective stop at the Wripples Spa and both dogs and their owners leave the park with a smile on their faces.

— Nicole Koon is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.

 
