Business

Running a Business from Anywhere Focus of Forum

NAWBO-SB will host an expert panel on mobile capabilities for professionals on the go

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | September 20, 2010 | 7:40 p.m.

An expert panel will discuss how to help South Coast businesses get up to speed on doing business from anywhere with a laptop or cell phone.

The discussion will be part of the 7:30 a.m. Wednesday breakfast meeting of the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St.

The cost of the breakfast is $30 members and $40 for nonmembers.

Panelists will include Kathy Chill, vice president, business development and product marketing for Goleta-based Citrix Online; Dave Gilbert, chief executive officer and founder of SimpleSignal; and Carrie Jacobson, Verizon Wireless regional director for data solutions.

In her position at Citrix, Chill is responsible for developing go-to-market strategies and partnerships for the company’s on-demand access and collaboration solutions, including GoToMyPC for remote access, GoToMeeting for Web conferencing, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining for online training, GoToAssist for remote support and GoToManage for IT management.

Gilbert’s company, which has offices in Dana Point and Colorado, helps businesses increase productivity and efficiency with advanced communications technology. He has 20 years of technology, communications and marketing experience to the business VoIP space. He is working on driving the development of fixed mobile convergence that addresses the demand in the business environment for better connectivity between fixed and wireless communications services.

Jacobson has eight years of wireless industry experience. She joined Verizon in 2005 and has held various positions in the indirect sales and data sales. She was the data director for the Northern California and Nevada region, handling consumer and business customers’ wireless needs.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

