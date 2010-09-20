Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Richard Romeo

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Richard Romeo as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for September.
Romeo, a senior, was nominated by his teacher, Cory Adams, who recognized Romeo’s achievements and maturity.
Students of the month receive positive acknowledgment and a plague in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente. It’s a proud moment for students and their parents.
The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.
