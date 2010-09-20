Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Richard Romeo

The senior is named Student of the Month for September

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Richard Romeo as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for September.

Romeo, a senior, was nominated by his teacher, Cory Adams, who recognized Romeo’s achievements and maturity.

Students of the month receive positive acknowledgment and a plague in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente. It’s a proud moment for students and their parents.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.