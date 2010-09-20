Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors to Take Up Tourism Business Improvement District

The board also will consider NextG's proposal for cellular antenna permits

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 20, 2010 | 9:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will decide Tuesday whether to approve the South Coast’s Tourism Business Improvement District.

The district, which would augment marketing money with additional fees on hotels and motels, needs to get resolutions of consent from the county and the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. The Santa Barbara and Goleta city councils already have supported formation of a TBID.

The added fee would range from 50 cents to $2 per night, depending on the cost of the room, to go toward the marketing fund to encourage tourism. It could boost regional bed and sales tax revenues, according to staff reports.

Funds would go to the county directly, which would keep 1 percent for administrative costs and then pass them on to the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau, which keeps 10 percent for administrative costs. It would affect 90 lodging businesses, nine of which are in unincorporated areas from Goleta to Carpinteria.

There will also be a hearing regarding the NextG cellular antenna permits that were denied by the Montecito Planning Commission in January.

County staff recommend approving the appeal and allow the permits as long as the equipment is placed underground. That would require plant removal and camouflaged ground covers, as well as retaining walls in some cases.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 