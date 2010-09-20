County Supervisors to Take Up Tourism Business Improvement District

The board also will consider NextG's proposal for cellular antenna permits

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will decide Tuesday whether to approve the South Coast’s Tourism Business Improvement District.

The district, which would augment marketing money with additional fees on hotels and motels, needs to get resolutions of consent from the county and the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. The Santa Barbara and Goleta city councils already have supported formation of a TBID.

The added fee would range from 50 cents to $2 per night, depending on the cost of the room, to go toward the marketing fund to encourage tourism. It could boost regional bed and sales tax revenues, according to staff reports.

Funds would go to the county directly, which would keep 1 percent for administrative costs and then pass them on to the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau, which keeps 10 percent for administrative costs. It would affect 90 lodging businesses, nine of which are in unincorporated areas from Goleta to Carpinteria.

There will also be a hearing regarding the NextG cellular antenna permits that were denied by the Montecito Planning Commission in January.

County staff recommend approving the appeal and allow the permits as long as the equipment is placed underground. That would require plant removal and camouflaged ground covers, as well as retaining walls in some cases.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .