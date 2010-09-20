Two Juveniles Injured in Attack After Concert at Santa Maria Fairgrounds

One victim was stabbed in the abdomen; the other was struck on the head

Two Santa Maria juvenile males were the target of an attack Sunday in the parking lot after a concert at the fairgrounds.

The victims were confronted by several Hispanic males in the early 20s, according to Santa Maria police. An argument ensued, during which one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed one victim in the abdomen. Another suspect struck the second juvenile on the head with an unknown blunt object.

Officers were unable to determine whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The two juveniles were transported to Marian Medical Center, where the stabbing victim was taken into surgery and listed in stable condition. The second victim was treated and released.

