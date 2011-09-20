Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Hosting ‘Eco-Chic’ Green Gala

Santa Barbara Armory will be transformed Oct. 21 into an exotic gypsy village

By Marjorie Wass for the Community Environmental Council | September 20, 2011 | 5:20 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council will celebrate the “eco-chic” party of the year at its Green Gala event at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

The historic Santa Barbara Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, will be transformed into an exotic gypsy village, complete with fortune tellers and tarot card readers to foretell the future for CEC supporters and ignite a collective vision for the community.

“We invite community members who want to be part of the movement to transition our region away from fossil fuels through positive, clean energy solutions to join us in celebration at this year’s Green Gala,” said Elizabeth Wagner, Community Environmental Council board member.

Guests will make their way into an exotic gypsy encampment featuring beautiful gypsy servers bearing organic wines and decadent specialty drinks and a locally-sourced dinner from famed Full of Life Flatbread. Tarot card readers will invite guests to help envision a clean energy future. After dinner (and the shortest live auction ever), the talented Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles will rock the house under a fiery gypsy sky.

The live auction includes the opportunity to bid on an authentic gypsy caravan. The caravan is the perfect backyard retreat, with beautiful details inside and out. This real-life gypsy caravan can be used as a guest house, home office, romantic retreat or playhouse and was built using reclaimed wood, organic paint, repurposed fabrics and even a solar panel that provides electricity to power interior and exterior lights and computer energy needs.

Other items in the live auction includes a “staycation” at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, a one-night stay at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, a Full of Life Flatbread party for 10 guests, and custom-designed gypsy jewelry by Adesso.

The Green Gala is being coordinated by Merryl Brown Events for the third year in a row.

“We are proud to partner with Merryl Brown Events; the two previous Green Galas she produced have won prestigious national awards,” CEC Associate Director Sigrid Wright said.

For more than 40 years, the Community Environmental Council has been a local pioneer for a national movement — giving shape to the dream of a healthy, sane, safe future for the world. The CEC is dedicated to moving the Santa Barbara region away from fossil fuels in one generation. Such an ambitious mission requires friends with a passion for the environment and a desire to celebrate with abandon.

Proceeds from the 2011 Green Gala will go to the Community Environmental Council. Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $275 per person. To RSVP, contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

For more information about the CEC, click here, on Twitter @CECSB and on on Facebook.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 