Community Environmental Council Hosting ‘Eco-Chic’ Green Gala

The Community Environmental Council will celebrate the “eco-chic” party of the year at its Green Gala event at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

The historic Santa Barbara Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, will be transformed into an exotic gypsy village, complete with fortune tellers and tarot card readers to foretell the future for CEC supporters and ignite a collective vision for the community.

“We invite community members who want to be part of the movement to transition our region away from fossil fuels through positive, clean energy solutions to join us in celebration at this year’s Green Gala,” said Elizabeth Wagner, Community Environmental Council board member.

Guests will make their way into an exotic gypsy encampment featuring beautiful gypsy servers bearing organic wines and decadent specialty drinks and a locally-sourced dinner from famed Full of Life Flatbread. Tarot card readers will invite guests to help envision a clean energy future. After dinner (and the shortest live auction ever), the talented Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles will rock the house under a fiery gypsy sky.

The live auction includes the opportunity to bid on an authentic gypsy caravan. The caravan is the perfect backyard retreat, with beautiful details inside and out. This real-life gypsy caravan can be used as a guest house, home office, romantic retreat or playhouse and was built using reclaimed wood, organic paint, repurposed fabrics and even a solar panel that provides electricity to power interior and exterior lights and computer energy needs.

Other items in the live auction includes a “staycation” at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, a one-night stay at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, a Full of Life Flatbread party for 10 guests, and custom-designed gypsy jewelry by Adesso.

The Green Gala is being coordinated by Merryl Brown Events for the third year in a row.

“We are proud to partner with Merryl Brown Events; the two previous Green Galas she produced have won prestigious national awards,” CEC Associate Director Sigrid Wright said.

For more than 40 years, the Community Environmental Council has been a local pioneer for a national movement — giving shape to the dream of a healthy, sane, safe future for the world. The CEC is dedicated to moving the Santa Barbara region away from fossil fuels in one generation. Such an ambitious mission requires friends with a passion for the environment and a desire to celebrate with abandon.

Proceeds from the 2011 Green Gala will go to the Community Environmental Council. Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $275 per person. To RSVP, contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information about the CEC, click here, on Twitter @CECSB and on on Facebook.



— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.