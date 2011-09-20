Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill Deck Earns Santa Barbara Beautiful Award

Restaurant named the winner of the New Architectural Feature category

By Steve Hyslop for Chuck's Waterfront Grill | September 20, 2011 | 12:44 p.m.

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill has been selected the winner of the New Architectural Feature category of the Santa Barbara Beautiful 2011 Annual Awards, for the new waterfront deck in front of the restaurant.

The deck features radiant heated flooring to keep toes warm, fire pits with flames dancing to keep guests cozy, a glass windscreen to buffer the breeze and sails overhead to keep guests dry on the occasional foggy evening. Sculptural landscaping and uplighting of the sails create a world-class ambiance “By the Boats, Under the Sails,” overlooking the Santa Barbara Harbor and the shimmering hills of the American Riviera beyond.

Six years in the making, the new Chuck’s Waterfront Grill deck is a product of collaboration between owners Larry Stone, Nan Allison-Stone and Steve Hyslop; architect David Vanhoy; contractor D.D. Ford; and the city’s Waterfront Department and Historic Landmarks Commission.

Santa Barbara Beautiful is an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautifying the area in a variety of ways. Its annual awards celebration will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Music Academy of the West. For more information, click here or call 805.965.8867.

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill serves lunch and dinner daily on the deck. Click here for more information.

— Steve Hyslop is a managing partner for Chuck’s Waterfront Grill.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 