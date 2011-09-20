Chuck’s Waterfront Grill Deck Earns Santa Barbara Beautiful Award

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill has been selected the winner of the New Architectural Feature category of the Santa Barbara Beautiful 2011 Annual Awards, for the new waterfront deck in front of the restaurant.

The deck features radiant heated flooring to keep toes warm, fire pits with flames dancing to keep guests cozy, a glass windscreen to buffer the breeze and sails overhead to keep guests dry on the occasional foggy evening. Sculptural landscaping and uplighting of the sails create a world-class ambiance “By the Boats, Under the Sails,” overlooking the Santa Barbara Harbor and the shimmering hills of the American Riviera beyond.

Six years in the making, the new Chuck’s Waterfront Grill deck is a product of collaboration between owners Larry Stone, Nan Allison-Stone and Steve Hyslop; architect David Vanhoy; contractor D.D. Ford; and the city’s Waterfront Department and Historic Landmarks Commission.

Santa Barbara Beautiful is an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautifying the area in a variety of ways. Its annual awards celebration will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Music Academy of the West. For more information, click here or call 805.965.8867.

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill serves lunch and dinner daily on the deck. Click here for more information.

— Steve Hyslop is a managing partner for Chuck’s Waterfront Grill.