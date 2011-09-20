Deadmau5 Bringing Meowingtons Hax Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Oct. 27 concert

World-renowned electronic music producer/performer Deadmau5 is bringing his Meowingtons Hax tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Supporting acts include Feed Me, Le Castle Vania, Jason Bentley and SOFI.

Deadmau5 plays mostly his own material, assembling tracks on the fly, using cutting-edge computer technology and including software he helped write.

“There are no CDs involved,” he said. “It’s a technological orgy up there, and I try and keep it more my music than anyone else’s. If people come out to see Deadmau5, I want them to hear Deadmau5 music.”

Named after his cat, Professor Meowingtons, Deadmau5’s Meowingtons Hax show features incredible production — a menagerie of lights and LED that complements Deadmau5’s live repertoire of hits, classic cuts and new music.

Don’t miss your chance to see Deadmau5 on Oct. 27. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $50, plus applicable service charges.

The Santa Barbara Bowl, celebrating 75 years, is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.