Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Deadmau5 Bringing Meowingtons Hax Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Oct. 27 concert

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | September 20, 2011 | 6:25 p.m.

World-renowned electronic music producer/performer Deadmau5 is bringing his Meowingtons Hax tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Supporting acts include Feed Me, Le Castle Vania, Jason Bentley and SOFI.

Deadmau5 plays mostly his own material, assembling tracks on the fly, using cutting-edge computer technology and including software he helped write.

“There are no CDs involved,” he said. “It’s a technological orgy up there, and I try and keep it more my music than anyone else’s. If people come out to see Deadmau5, I want them to hear Deadmau5 music.”

Named after his cat, Professor Meowingtons, Deadmau5’s Meowingtons Hax show features incredible production — a menagerie of lights and LED that complements Deadmau5’s live repertoire of hits, classic cuts and new music.

Don’t miss your chance to see Deadmau5 on Oct. 27. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $50, plus applicable service charges.

The Santa Barbara Bowl, celebrating 75 years, is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 