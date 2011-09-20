Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Saturday Designated ‘Fee Free Day’ at Los Padres National Forest

Visitor fees will be waived at all Adventure Pass areas except the Santa Ynez Recreation Area

By Joe Pasinato for the Los Padres National Forest | September 20, 2011 | 4:25 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that Saturday has been designated as a “Fee Free Day” for visitors to the forest.

In all areas of the forest where an Adventure Pass is normally required, the fee will be waived in celebration of National Public Lands Day, which is held each year on the last Saturday in September.

An Adventure Pass is typically required for day-use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the forest. This weekend’s Fee Free Day applies to all Adventure Pass areas except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District, where the fee remains in effect. Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees also will still apply. Forest visitors who validate a daily Adventure Pass on Fee Free Day can have the pass replaced free of charge at most Forest Service offices.

“National Public Lands Day is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the natural wonders of our public lands,” Los Padres National Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “This affords visitors the chance to see what we have to offer free of charge.”

National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Last year, 150,000 volunteers assisted with projects at more than 2,000 locations across the country.

For more information on current conditions and how you can get involved, call one of these offices:

» Monterey District Office — King City at 831.385.5434

» Santa Lucia District Office — Santa Maria at 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara District Office — Santa Barbara at 805.967.3481

» Ojai District Office — Ojai at 805.646.4348 or Mt. Pinos Ranger District/Frazier Park at 661.245.3731

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.

 
