Chad Smith, Mark Newbanks Join Music Academy’s National Advisory Council

Further boosting the institution’s profile in elite classical music circles, the Music Academy of the West has expanded its National Advisory Council to include Los Angeles Philharmonic Vice President Chad Smith and veteran artist manager Mark Newbanks.

Formed three years ago and consisting of influential professionals from a variety of fields, the group helps promote the Music Academy nationally and internationally, and provides counsel to the academy board and President Scott Reed.

“We are very pleased to welcome two classical music professionals of such distinction and accomplishment to our National Advisory Council,” Reed said. “We plan to take full advantage of Chad’s and Mark’s considerable talents, as well as those of our other Advisory Council members, as we move the Music Academy forward.”

As vice president of artistic planning for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Smith is responsible for the oversight and coordination of all Los Angeles Philharmonic programming, including the orchestra’s concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall and at the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Philharmonic classical presentation series at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and all educational initiatives.

He previously served as artistic administrator for the New York Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and as associate artistic administrator at the New World Symphony in Miami. A member of the executive committee for the Avery Fisher Artist Program, Smith serves on the board of the American Music Center.

“The Music Academy has an extraordinary history of identifying and cultivating the great artists of tomorrow,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to being a part of this institution, which I have long admired.”

Newbanks serves as managing director of Fidelio Arts Limited, a London-based, worldwide boutique agency specializing in artist management, orchestra touring, and the development of media and television projects. The company’s current artist roster includes Gustavo Dudamel, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Lionel Bringuier.

Newbanks previously worked as an artist manager at Konzertdirektion Schmid, served as general manager of the Camerata Academica in Salzburg, Austria, and oversaw concert productions for IMG Artists in New York, among other positions. Immediately before founding Fidelio Arts Limited last year, Newbanks served as a senior artist manager, director and board member for Askonas Holt Limited.

“Supporting young, exceptional musicians is a passion I share with the Music Academy of the West,” Newbanks said. “I look forward to working with Scott and his colleagues and to contributing to the further growth of the academy.”

Also serving on the Music Academy National Advisory Council are television executive Marcy Carsey, Carnegie Hall Artistic Planning Director Jeremy Geffen, Juilliard School Dean Ara Guzelimian, pianist Joseph Kalichstein, former Capital Group Cos. senior executive John Seiter and retired Cargill CEO Warren Staley.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.