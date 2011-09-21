Hundreds of State Prisoners Headed to Santa Barbara County Under Gov. Brown’s ‘Realignment’

The Board of Supervisors hears from public safety officials before approving the implementation plan and related budget

Public safety leaders outlined for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday a plan that details the implementation of Gov. Jerry Brown’s “realignment” of criminal justice services.

The state will be releasing thousands of low-level felony prisoners as parolees and transferring thousands more to serve remaining sentences in county jails, which will have a huge impact on probation, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, the public defender, the court system and related re-entry programs such as alcohol and drug treatment, public health and social workers.

These people committed non-violent, non-serious felony crimes and are from Santa Barbara County, but the plan has them returning sooner than expected, according to Probation Chief Patti Stewart.

“They’re repackaged,” Stewart said.

Sheriff Bill Brown said the crime rates countywide will increase in the short term, as it’s estimated that up to 640 people could be coming to the county under the plan when it’s fully implemented.

“More felons will be on the street, more will be in early release and there will be more crime locally, at least in the short term,” Brown said.

The news was unsettling for the board, and Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf urged Brown to “work overtime, triple time, to make sure that does not happen.”

Brown said the plan could have positive impacts over time, but reiterated that crime will go up and the local criminal justice system was hurting financially before being burdened with the underfunded state mandate.

“I don’t want you to be under false illusions,” he said.

Brown hinted at a plan in the works regarding a new jail, which he says needs to be built now more than ever to house the expanding jail population.

The 14-member Community Corrections Partnership committee that created the implementation plan also urged the board to pursue a constitutional amendment to ensure full, consistent funding. Gov. Brown’s budget identified realignment funding sources for only one year, and the county will receive $3,878,876 for 2011-12.

Statewide recidivism rates — inmates who will reoffend after being released — are nearing 70 percent, and there is inmate overcrowding on every level, which, in addition to the state’s budgetary troubles, contributed to the decision for realignment, Stewart said.

In the budget plan approved Tuesday by the board, along with the rest of the implementation plan, most of the money is dedicated to additional staffing for community supervision of the new parolees — through probation — and enough custody deputies to reopen the Santa Maria Branch Jail full time for the extra 43 beds.

There will be more electronic monitoring — which is no longer a voluntary measure, even now — and response teams to check up on those people in the community who would otherwise be in custody. Brown said there isn’t enough money or space to continue traditional custody operations, so alternatives have to be pursued.

It’s estimated that 80 percent of the incoming people could require treatment or another level of intervention for behavioral, substance abuse or mental health issues, but only $566,440 is dedicated to mental health services, alcohol and drug treatment, transitional housing, sober living and detoxification efforts, according to the 2011 budget plan.

Some public speakers, including members of the Public Defender’s Office, urged the board to consider investing more in preventive measures such as social workers and drug treatment to keep people out of jail in the first place.

Stewart said there is no funding allocated to city police agencies; they will rely on enhanced regional efforts.

If the realignment plan is fully and continuously funded, it has potential to change the way the criminal justice system works — for the better, public safety leaders said in the presentation. The county already has a strong re-entry program and support services in place.

Public defender Raimundo Montes De Oca agreed, saying his office already knows many of the returning prisoners, and the system will work together to guide people through the transition from jail to freedom. He said everyone involved wants to help keep the community safe.

The board unanimously approved the budget and implementation plan set out by public safety officials, but asked for specific, monthly performance evaluations to gauge how the plan is working.

Public Safety Realignment

Implementation Plan of Public Safety Realignment