Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Obama’s Jobs Plan Falls Short

President focuses too much on spending and taxes and too little on needed reforms

By Tom Donohue | September 20, 2011 | 5:00 p.m.

While President Barack Obama’s jobs plan contains some ideas that American business supports, it falls short by focusing too much on government spending and temporary tax breaks and too little on the trade, energy, tax, regulatory and entitlement reforms we need.

The proposed payroll tax cut might give some small and medium-size businesses relief. But temporary tax breaks won’t create new jobs in significant numbers — and unfortunately, neither will the plan as a whole. It fails to adequately address the fundamental challenge facing our economy — too little growth — or the business reality that keeps companies from hiring — too few customers.

What’s worse, not one dime of spending will be cut to offset the $447 billion package. Instead, successful small businesses — especially those filing taxes as individuals — and productive industries will foot the bill through major tax increases. Any jobs that might have been supported under the plan would be wiped out by these hikes.

Though President Obama was on the right track with some of his proposals, such as passing the free-trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, he stopped short of an aggressive trade agenda that would open more markets to American goods and services. He also proposed more infrastructure investment, but he failed to call for multiyear reauthorizations of our nation’s core transportation programs that would allow communities to plan and hire.

We could create hundreds of thousands of jobs and secure our energy supply by responsibly producing more American energy, which we have in abundance on federal lands and offshore. The Obama administration has yet to seize this extraordinary opportunity, and it should.

Finally, the president touched only briefly on the tax, regulatory and entitlement reforms that should be the centerpiece of an American jobs plan. Congress and the president should negotiate and pass comprehensive pro-growth tax reform that lowers individual and corporate rates and broadens the tax base.

While the administration has taken some steps to rein in regulations, many of its new rulemakings are killing business confidence, expansion and jobs. Nearly 150 regulations costing $100 million or more are in the pipeline. The president should issue an executive order to declare a timeout on new major discretionary regulations.

And without meaningful entitlement reform, runaway costs and unsustainable obligations will continue to push us toward insolvency. No economy can grow or create jobs at its full potential when faced with such massive and expanding claims on its capital, credit and other resources.

Bottom line: The president and Congress must act faster, be bolder and put their faith in free enterprise, not in bigger government.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 