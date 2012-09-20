Allen Associates Seeks Environmentally Minded Nonprofit as Tenant

Company is leasing storefront space next to its offices at 201 N. Milpas St.

Allen Associates is looking for a nonprofit tenant, particularly one with an environmental focus, to lease the 1,380-square-foot storefront retail space available next to its offices at 201 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

“Our mission is to build in harmony with the environment to enhance the lives of present and future generations,” Allen Associates President Bryan Henson said. “What neighbor and tenant could better complement our green values than an environmental nonprofit?”

The Allen Associates building stands out on Milpas with its distinct semi-classical style. The available space boasts great visibility, an open floor plan, high ceilings and, most importantly, abundant natural light — which numerous studies have shown increases employee productivity and satisfaction in addition to reducing absenteeism.

The space is being leased for $1.75 per square foot. For more information or to arrange a showing, email Kris Roth at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information on how your company’s use of natural elements can increase efficiency, productivity and the bottom line, email Bryan Henson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Adrienne Pottie is a controller for Allen Associates.