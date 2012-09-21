Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Crushcakes & Café Finds a Sweet Spot in Isla Vista

A grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday

By Melissa Fitch for Crushcakes & Café | September 21, 2012 | 1:56 a.m.

Crushcakes & Café has opened its third location, at 6533 Trigo Road, Suite 105 in the Loop in Isla Vista.

Hours at the IV location are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with late-night service until 2 a.m. coming soon.

A grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with music, great food and more.

Crushcakes & Café opened its first location in February 2008 at 1315 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and the second at 4945 Carpinteria Ave. in Capinteria in February 2011.

Owner and Santa Barbara native Shannon Gaston grew up in the restaurant business; her father is a founder of Giovanni’s Pizzeria. She loves sharing her passion for food in her scratch made delights, baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches every day.

Gaston said sh is so grateful to be here in this community living her dream every day.

Environmentally aware Crushcakes & Cafe uses only earth-sustainable disposable products and to-go ware. From recyclable bakery boxed to the compostable sandwich and salad containers, Crushcakes makes sure that taking care of the earth for the long term is one of the highest priorities, so it fits right in to the Loop.

— Melissa Fitch is a publicist representing Crushcakes & Café.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 