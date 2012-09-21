Crushcakes & Café Finds a Sweet Spot in Isla Vista

Crushcakes & Café has opened its third location, at 6533 Trigo Road, Suite 105 in the Loop in Isla Vista.

Hours at the IV location are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with late-night service until 2 a.m. coming soon.

A grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with music, great food and more.

Crushcakes & Café opened its first location in February 2008 at 1315 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and the second at 4945 Carpinteria Ave. in Capinteria in February 2011.

Owner and Santa Barbara native Shannon Gaston grew up in the restaurant business; her father is a founder of Giovanni’s Pizzeria. She loves sharing her passion for food in her scratch made delights, baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches every day.

Gaston said sh is so grateful to be here in this community living her dream every day.

Environmentally aware Crushcakes & Cafe uses only earth-sustainable disposable products and to-go ware. From recyclable bakery boxed to the compostable sandwich and salad containers, Crushcakes makes sure that taking care of the earth for the long term is one of the highest priorities, so it fits right in to the Loop.

— Melissa Fitch is a publicist representing Crushcakes & Café.