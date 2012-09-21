Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gang Member Arrested in Connection with Shooting

Santa Maria police say Franky Hernandez is accused of supplying a firearm used in a November 2010 crime

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 21, 2012 | 12:26 a.m.

Franky Hernandez
Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team arrested a documented criminal street gang member on Thursday when he appeared in court for a scheduled appearance on an unrelated crime.

An arrest warrant was issued in August for Franky Hernandez for a crime that occurred in November 2010.

Sgt. Dan Cohen said Hernandez is suspected of supplying a firearm to a fellow gang member who then used that same firearm in a shooting.

New evidence recently surfaced that gave detectives probable cause to seek the arrest warrant, according to Cohen.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, providing that firearm to a convicted felon, and being an active participant in a criminal street gang. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

