Letter to the Editor: Transitional Kindergarten Gives Youngsters Opportunity to Thrive

I would like to clarify that transitional kindergarten (TK) serves the youngest students who are no longer eligible for kindergarten.

TK was established by the Kindergarten Readiness Act, the state law that also changed the kindergarten entry date so that children enter kindergarten at age 5. The youngest learners, with birthdays between September and December, will now be served in transitional kindergarten. These students have the new opportunity to thrive as they learn from a tailor-made curriculum that meets their needs in TK.

With transitional kindergarten launched throughout the South Coast and in 2,000 classrooms across California, it is an exciting time for students, families and educators.

We at Preschool California look forward to seeing the benefits TK will provide our children, and are happy to support teachers and administrators with a new TK website — www.tkcalifornia.org — an online resource with practical, expert-recommended tips and tools.

Diana Chun

Preschool California