Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Transitional Kindergarten Gives Youngsters Opportunity to Thrive

By Diana Chun | September 20, 2012 | 11:14 a.m.

I would like to clarify that transitional kindergarten (TK) serves the youngest students who are no longer eligible for kindergarten.

TK was established by the Kindergarten Readiness Act, the state law that also changed the kindergarten entry date so that children enter kindergarten at age 5. The youngest learners, with birthdays between September and December, will now be served in transitional kindergarten. These students have the new opportunity to thrive as they learn from a tailor-made curriculum that meets their needs in TK.

With transitional kindergarten launched throughout the South Coast and in 2,000 classrooms across California, it is an exciting time for students, families and educators.

We at Preschool California look forward to seeing the benefits TK will provide our children, and are happy to support teachers and administrators with a new TK website — www.tkcalifornia.org — an online resource with practical, expert-recommended tips and tools.

Diana Chun
Preschool California

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 