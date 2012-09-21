Santa Barbara MTD Seeking Public Input on Draft Strategic Plan

The Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has approved the release of its draft “Strategic Plan: 2013–2017” for public review before its adoption by the board.

The Strategic Plan reflects MTD’s goals and values and provides direction on issues and projects of importance to the board and the community. It is a dynamic document that will allow MTD to respond proactively to trends that are expected to impact its ability to meet the public transportation needs of area residents and visitors.

“The MTD board and staff put a lot of thought into this draft Strategic Plan, and we believe it reflects the major issues of importance to MTD and our passengers and partners,” said Steve Maas, MTD manager of strategic planning and compliance. “We look forward to hearing from the public with their thoughts related to MTD and this plan.”

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments on the draft plan to MTD by Oct. 17. Copies of the plan for review are available at the downtown Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St., at the MTD administration office at 550 Olive St., or by clicking here.

Comments may be submitted by email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , by phone to 805.963.3364 x555, or by mail to MTD Strategic Plan, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.