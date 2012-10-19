Dr. Steven Hughes to Deliver Talk on ‘Modern Parenting: Tips, Tricks and Traps’

Renowned pediatric neuropsychologist Dr. Steven Hughes will present a provocative look into modern-day parenting as he brings a host of current scientific research to the podium during his presentation “Modern Parenting: Tips, Tricks, and Traps” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Barbara Montessori School, 7421 Mirano Drive in Goleta.

“Parents of children of all ages, young and old, will find plenty of useful ‘tidbits’ in this presentation,” said Jim Fitzpatrick, head of school at Santa Barbara Montessori School. “In this presentation, Dr. Hughes will cover a range of topics as he shares the latest in discoveries taking place throughout the world of neurological research, behavioral research and clinical studies, but what’s important for parents of children of all ages will be the insights he can offer at a practical level — what to say to your child, what to do with your young child or your teenager. I think that’s what parents will truly appreciate from this presentation.”

Hughes is president of the American Academy of Pediatric Neuropsychology, and his research interests are in the area of attention and executive functioning, and in the role of early childhood education in promoting the development of these capabilities.

He is an advocate for activity-based, developmental approaches to education, and is a frequent speaker and consultant to Montessori schools and other organizations around the world.

“Dr. Hughes has a particular ability to share his insights based upon current research in a manner that suggests there’s plenty parents can do to truly assist their child in their behavior at home, at school, with friends and with family,” Fitzpatrick said. “Not just young children, either, his message rings loud and clear for families with teenagers, too.

“The field of pediatric neuropsychology has expanded rapidly over the past decade as a result of leaps in technology, it’s a whole new field of discovery. The images coming from UCLA and other universities clearly illustrate how up-to-date neuro-science research can provide an increased awareness of brain development as young children, and teenagers, pass through phases of development throughout childhood.”

As Hughes will point out, “parenting” passes through phases, too. The discussion will provide suggestions and guidelines for parents of children of all ages.

“Hughes’ reach into the academic and research community includes the latest discoveries in neuroscience, but he’s also a ‘dad,’ and has worked with parents for several years through the services of the University of Minnesota,” Fitzpatrick said. “Anyone interested in ‘tips’ for better parenting will find his blend of scientific information and parent perspective both refreshing and informative.”

— Jim Fitzpatrick is the head of school for Santa Barbara Montessori School.