Vehicle Flips on Highway 101 at Olive Mill Bridge

Emergency crews free one person left trapped inside the car; watch the video sent in from a Noozhawk reader

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 20, 2012 | 6:44 p.m.

Montecito Fire Protection District crews used the jaws of life on Thursday to extricate a young man in a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 101 at the Olive Mill bridge in Montecito.

Michael York, 22, and Connor Sanford, 20, both of Santa Barbara, suffered injuries after their vehicle struck the guardrail along Highway 101’s northbound lane near Olive Mill Road.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts. York suffered abrasions to his arms and the back of head, and Sanford suffered a crushed right arm and hand, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:30 p.m., York was driving northbound on the highway south of the Olive Mill Street overcrossing in a gold 2003 Cadillac, which was registered to Sanford, who was riding in the passengers seat.

CHP stated that York was distracted talking to the other man, and allowed the car to drift onto the right shoulder and strike the metal guardrail. 

York overcorrected, according to the statement, causing the car to move across the northbound lanes, strike the other metal guardrail and become airborne before ultimately striking the concrete pillar of the Olive Mill overcrossing.

The Montecito Fire Protection District had to lift the vehicle to free Sanford’s arm and hand, and the men were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Noozhawk reader Harry Rabin was on the scene and sent in video of the rescue efforts.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Montecito Fire Protection District crews work to extricate a person from a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 101 at the Olive Mill bridge in Montecito on Thursday after hitting a guardrail. The vehicle became wedged between the rail and the bridge support. (Harry Rabin photo)
