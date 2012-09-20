Water Main Break Closes Southbound Lane of Storke Road

Goleta officials expect repair work to take up to three days

A water main broke Thursday on Storke Road in Goleta, forcing the closure of the southbound lane between Whittier Drive and El Colegio Road. The closure is expected to last up to three days as crews with the Goleta Water District work to repair the line, according to City of Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov. In the meantime, she said, traffic will be detoured to Los Carneros. The northbound lane will remain open. — Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

