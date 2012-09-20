Water Main Break Closes Southbound Lane of Storke Road
Goleta officials expect repair work to take up to three days
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| September 20, 2012 | 6:14 p.m.
A water main broke Thursday on Storke Road in Goleta, forcing the closure of the southbound lane between Whittier Drive and El Colegio Road.
The closure is expected to last up to three days as crews with the Goleta Water District work to repair the line, according to City of Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov.
In the meantime, she said, traffic will be detoured to Los Carneros. The northbound lane will remain open.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.