Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Swim Club Thanks

On behalf of the Santa Barbara Swim Club Golf Tournament Committee, I would like to thank everyone who participated in our Fifth Annual Stroke & Splash Tourney. We all were blessed with another tremendous day of fore, fun, food and fellowship. Along the way, the club made monies that will go toward scholarships.

In spite of the situation with the economy, our generous community came through again. (How Santa Barbara like!) We had 18 foursomes who played and numerous individuals and companies who either sponsored holes or donated goods and certificates for our silent auction. This year, there were numerous new faces along with the faithful supporters from previous years. We are humbled by the continuous support and encouragement.

A special thank you needs to to to our club’s very own Olympian, Mark Warkentin, who came and eloquently recounted his Olympics experiences. From the looks of the crowd, it appeared that everyone enjoyed his stories. Thanks, Mark.

I also must thank some very key people who made the tourney go smoothly: my wife, Pam, who ran the registration, sold mulligans and the Silent Auction. She also filled each goodie bag — 72 in all — with the donated stuff and did the run around. Rayanne and Janelle printed the signs and sold balls and raffle tickets on the 18th hole. Additionally, they were the official photographers. Without these ladies, the tourney would not have happened.

And, of course, you all, who played, recruited, sponsored, purchased, brought in sponsors and certificates, donated goodies, monitored holes, participated in one way or another, entrusted your kids to the club, and, last but not least, prayed for us. Thank you and thank you.

As you know, for the last five years, we have had this tournament to raise monies. But, really, the reason is not as much financial as it is to elevate our children’s self-esteem and to promote family life. This is what it’s all about. Wouldn’t you agree? Thank you again for allowing us to put on this fun tourney and to be a part of the Santa Barbara Swim Club Family. You all are winners! Looking forward to doing it again next year.

James Nguyen

Santa Barbara Swim Club Stroke & Splash Golf Tournament