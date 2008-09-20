Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Swim Club Thanks

By James Nguyen | September 20, 2008 | 2:23 a.m.

On behalf of the Santa Barbara Swim Club Golf Tournament Committee, I would like to thank everyone who participated in our Fifth Annual Stroke & Splash Tourney. We all were blessed with another tremendous day of fore, fun, food and fellowship. Along the way, the club made monies that will go toward scholarships.

In spite of the situation with the economy, our generous community came through again. (How Santa Barbara like!) We had 18 foursomes who played and numerous individuals and companies who either sponsored holes or donated goods and certificates for our silent auction. This year, there were numerous new faces along with the faithful supporters from previous years. We are humbled by the continuous support and encouragement.

A special thank you needs to to to our club’s very own Olympian, Mark Warkentin, who came and eloquently recounted his Olympics experiences. From the looks of the crowd, it appeared that everyone enjoyed his stories. Thanks, Mark.

I also must thank some very key people who made the tourney go smoothly: my wife, Pam, who ran the registration, sold mulligans and the Silent Auction. She also filled each goodie bag — 72 in all — with the donated stuff and did the run around. Rayanne and Janelle printed the signs and sold balls and raffle tickets on the 18th hole. Additionally, they were the official photographers. Without these ladies, the tourney would not have happened.

And, of course, you all, who played, recruited, sponsored, purchased, brought in sponsors and certificates, donated goodies, monitored holes, participated in one way or another, entrusted your kids to the club, and, last but not least, prayed for us. Thank you and thank you.

As you know, for the last five years, we have had this tournament to raise monies. But, really, the reason is not as much financial as it is to elevate our children’s self-esteem and to promote family life. This is what it’s all about. Wouldn’t you agree? Thank you again for allowing us to put on this fun tourney and to be a part of the Santa Barbara Swim Club Family. You all are winners! Looking forward to doing it again next year.

James Nguyen
Santa Barbara Swim Club Stroke & Splash Golf Tournament

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 