Tennis: Dos Pueblos Suffers First Loss of Year

Dos Pueblos played Friday without one of its top singles players, Lauren Stratman, who was playing in the No Quit Championships. Nonetheless, the Chargers gave all they had against Mira Costa, a top-notch Division I team from Manhattan Beach, before falling 14-4. The Mustangs had depth and precision, and the Chargers learned a lot about patience in this match.
The loss was Dos Pueblos’ first this year and the team is now 4-1. Mira Costa improved to 5-1.
Go Chargers!
Mira Costa 14, Dos Pueblos 4
Erica Cano 1-1
Hayley Edwards 0-2
Angie Dai 0-2
Hannah Zimmerman 0-1
Nicole Eskenazi 0-1
Sofia Pasternack 0-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-1
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 0-3
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-2
Mira Costa Singles:
Krystal Langley 3-0
Kristina Cleland 3-0
Courtney Altshuler 2-1
MIra Costa Doubles:
E. Albert/R. Bradley 2-0
L. Derian/T. Mohr 2-1
S. Derian/A. Vand 2-1
Erin Murphy/Rachel Waters 0-1
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.