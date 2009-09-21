Actor Art Hansl Plans Santa Barbara Book Signing

Movie/TV actor-turned-author Art Hansl, a 13-year resident of Santa Barbara, will host a book signing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tecolote Bookshop, 1470 E. Valley Road in Santa Barbara.
Hansl will autograph copies of his two latest books, Flashbacks, recalling his filming days in Italy, Mexico and beyond, and All for the Money, a tense thriller.
Refreshments will be served.
Hansl’s longtime friends, actress Ann Rutherford of Gone With the Wind fame and legendary author Barnaby Conrad, will be in attendance.
