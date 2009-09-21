Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:26 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

California Coastal Cleanup Day Deemed a Success

Nearly 700 volunteers clean up 23 beaches and creeks, and pick up more than 4,000 pounds of waste

By William Boyer | September 21, 2009 | 7:09 p.m.

The results are in! With 95 percent of sites reporting, 687 volunteers picked up about 2,879 pounds of trash and 1,245 pounds of recyclables during the 25th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department wishes to thank the community for its participation during the California Coastal Cleanup Day, which was locally coordinated by the county’s Public Works Department and supported by the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang.

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers came out to help clean up local waterways and beaches. With the results that are in, 687 volunteers cleaned 23 beaches and creeks in a three-hour period, picking up 2,879 pounds of trash and 1,245 pounds of recyclables. That is more than 4,124 pounds of waste that no longer will pollute local waterways.

California Coastal Cleanup Day, presented by the California Coastal Commission and sponsored by numerous businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies, is part of a national/international event that takes place the third Saturday of every September.

In 1986, two women, one in Texas and one in Oregon, became concerned about debris on ocean shorelines, which became the start of the Ocean Conservancy’s beach cleanups. Through the years, the movement has grown to become an international event. In 1989, Mexico and Canada joined in the efforts, followed by Japan in 1990, and many other countries have since been added to the list. This year in California, an estimated 70,000 volunteers came out to clean up more than 800 sites statewide with collection approaching 1 million pounds of trash and recyclables.

Volunteers are crucial to the world’s largest one-day clean-up effort. Not only do they help improve the health of the ocean and its wildlife, but the data collected provides important information regarding the types, quantity and location of marine debris. This data is analyzed by the Ocean Conservancy and distributed to governments and organizations throughout the world in the hopes that it will help direct policy and funding to preserve oceans, rivers and lakes.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

