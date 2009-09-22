John Gibbs Is Not Your Average City Council Candidate

The self-described long shot says his empty campaign coffers are an obstacle, but also make him 'the best candidate running'

Dr. John Gibbs Jr. says he’s having trouble being taken seriously as a Santa Barbara City Council candidate.

He has decided not to solicit campaign funding or endorsements, and was one of the candidates “disinvited” to the forum hosted by the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association.

“They said that I’m probably a nice guy and I’m probably well-intentioned, but I don’t have any money — or enough money — in my campaign chest, so I’m not a viable candidate,” he said.

It’s not just strangers who are naysaying his candidacy even before ballots go out. Friends tell him he’s going to lose once they learn of his empty campaign coffers.

“I recognize that I’m a long shot,” he said. “But I also feel that I’m probably the best candidate running. Not because I’m a better person than anyone else, but I don’t owe anybody a dime.”

The 69-year-old retired anesthesiologist worked at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for 26 years and finally has a full-time relationship with his wife. His political experience consists of a year on a civil grand jury, and he gets nervous while public speaking.

While many people may write him off right now, he believes that his outside perspective can help local government and set him apart in a crowded City Council race. He also was one of the first candidates to turn in his nomination papers with the required signatures.

“In the forums, we all say the same things — some with more conviction, and some like me stumble,” he said. “It would be difficult for a blind or deaf person to tell us apart.”

Most candidates are focusing on the same issues — the city’s budget, gangs, homelessness and city planning — but aren’t offering solutions, he said.

Gibbs has prioritized the budget and gangs, and his candidacy has roots in both issues.

To balance the budget at all, the city has to attack salaries, he said. He would urge the City Council to lead the way and take a 20 percent pay cut, and he says the new mayor and councilmembers need to be astute in business.

He says the City Council has spent “recklessly” in the past, especially with labor negotiations and the Light Blue Line project.

“They closed their eyes to the fact that they were eating into surplus funding as the economy went down the toilet,” he said.

The ever-present budget deficit has colored all of his plans, and he would stress having agencies reorganize and do as much as they can with what they have, he said.

As far as gangs and graffiti are concerned, Gibbs sees them as intertwined problems that should be dealt harsher consequences. “I’m tired of treating these kids like children,” he said. “They should be prosecuted as adults when their crimes are adult in nature, especially when there’s gang influence.”

Gibbs said he also would work to get parents more involved, including making them fiscally responsible for things such as graffiti. Charging property owners to clean up graffiti — or requiring that they do it in a timely manner — essentially charges victims for a crime against them, and is something he finds fundamentally wrong.

From a city standpoint, working with services — such as organizations that work with the homeless — means giving them more money, something the city can’t do in such a fiscal crisis. Though decisions may be different in flusher times, he said he recognizes that many services are facing hardships.

“It’s hard to be professionally compassionate when there’s no money,” he said.

His lack of political experience — and campaign funding — has worried many, but Gibbs said he is instead banking on voters looking past the lawn signs and bumper stickers.

“I don’t want to buy the job,” he said. “If people don’t think I’m right for the job, then they shouldn’t vote for me.”

He said being a long shot has its advantages; he can be a “rabble rouser” if he wants.

He said President Barack Obama’s public-option health-care bill has merit, the Chapala One building is well-designed but in the wrong place, and marijuana should be legal so we can “tax the hell out of it.”

His biggest preformed opinion going into the election season is to avoid raising taxes or adding new ones — except for marijuana.

From now on, he said he’ll be attending any forum that will allow him to show up, and that while he may stumble while he speaks, he won’t go beyond his allotted amount of time.

“You can tell an incumbent from a newcomer because the incumbent can’t stop talking,” he said. “I can stop midsentence.”

