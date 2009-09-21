Flamenco Arts Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Dancer’s U.S. Premiere

Spain's Maria Juncal will bring her nine-member company to the Lobero on Sunday for Tercera Llamada — Moment of Enchantment

The Flamenco Arts Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday with the U.S. premiere of Maria Juncal’s Tercera Llamada — Moment of Enchantment.

The program, at the Lobero Theatre, will start at 7:30 p.m. with the presentation of the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Juan Talavera, followed immediately by the performance.

What began as a dream of bringing the world’s leading flamenco artists to the stages of Santa Barbara has grown into the Flamenco Arts Festival, which provides sold-out concerts and highly anticipated workshops.

“The 10th anniversary of the Flamenco Arts Festival validates our original belief that world-class flamenco would be accepted, supported and enjoyed by the people of Santa Barbara and surrounding communities,” said Alberto Pizano, festival co-founder and president of the board of directors.

The star of this year’s festival will be Juncal, winner of the Antonio Gades National Award of Flamenco Dance, who will bring her nine-member company to the Lobero for the U.S. premiere of Tercera Llamada — Moment of Enchantment. Developed in collaboration with flamenco master Ciro and music director Juan Parrilla, Juncal describes her latest production as “a chant to life, love and death — to the before, during and after of a life that always offers happiness.”

One reason Juncal was chosen as this year’s artist was her ability to balance strength with elegance.

“After watching her promo reel, it was evident that she’s a very strong dancer,” festival founder and artistic director Vibiana Pizano Smith said. “She also has a style that reminded me of Eva (la Yerbabuena); she has the same feminine style that Eva’s known for.” Renowned artist Eva la Yerbabuena was featured in the 2001 festival. “I was able to see Maria Juncal’s show, and I thought, ‘Oh my, she’s wonderful!’ I’ve always heard great things about her.”

Juncal has performed throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas, both as a soloist and a member of various flamenco companies. She also has performed with the National Ballet of Cuba. In 2003, Juncal formed her own company to focus on traditional cante jondo, the deep, soulful genre of flamenco, which illustrates her belief that “it is in the body that humans find pain and love, and it is on the stage that flamenco goes straight to the heart — to the soul — and touches people.”

The festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Talavera. A native of California, Talavera has been a centerpiece of American flamenco for decades, and his contributions to the flamenco community in general, and the local flamenco community in particular, have earned him the third Lifetime Achievement Award the festival has awarded in its 10 years.

“Our 10th anniversary is a very special time for us, which is one of the reasons we wanted to do our lifetime achievement this year,” Vibiana said. The two previous recipients are flamenco master Cristina Hoyos and Roberto Amaral, another flamenco star from California.

“Juan Talavera has been a consistent practitioner, teacher and the foremost promoter of flamenco in California. His contributions to flamenco have left an indelible mark in the history of American flamenco,” Alberto Pizano said.

For 10 years, the Flamenco Arts Festival and its organizers have helped Santa Barbara become a focal point for flamenco in the United States by bringing internationally renowned artists from Spain to a U.S. city rich with Spanish heritage and respect for its traditions.

Many of the giants of flamenco have performed to sell-out crowds during the annual festival, such as a Yerbabuena, Hoyos, Israel and Pastora Galván, Javier Barón, Antonio Najarro and Rafael Amargo.

Some of the up-and-coming artists who appeared at the Lobero alongside these masters are now “giants” in their own right, such as then newly formed company Nuevo Ballet Español, Arcángel, Manuel Lombo, Edu Lozano, Sonia Miranda and Carlos Carbonell.

The Flamenco Arts Festival has partnered with local community organizations and schools to help make the festival accessible to children and families by providing them with opportunities to attend a live theater performance. Classic flamenco movies have been shown, as well as live interviews with the visiting performers. The workshops conducted by the visiting artists have given local flamenco artists and the general public the opportunity to work and interact with Spanish masters.

In addition, Juncal will be teaching a children’s workshop for the festival’s scholarship program, Flamenco Para los Niños. Made possible by a sponsorship from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, five students from each local flamenco studio will have the opportunity to take a free, hour-long class with one of the world’s top flamenco artists.

The festival will host three workshops on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Ballet Center, 1029 Chapala St. Each workshop is limited to 30 participants.

» Introduction to Sevillanas, with Marcellina de Luna. Cost is $10 at the door, cash only; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The community is invited to come learn one of Spain’s most festive couples dances, which hails from the city of Sevilla. Sevillanas is a joyful dance which is often performed at social events such as fiestas, weddings, and even nightclubs. This is a family event — men, women and children of all ages are welcome to participate. No dance experience required.

» Advanced Choreography with María Juncal. Cost is $35 at the door, cash only; 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The class will concentrate on the rhythm of Bulerías and will be accompanied by a guitarist. This class is for the advanced/professional dancer.

» Dance Technique with Eduardo Leal. Cost is $25 at the door, cash only; 2:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m. The class will concentrate on arm movements, footwork and style, and will be accompanied by a guitarist. This class is for the experienced dancer.

Click here for more information.

— Jessica Haro is a publicist for the Flamenco Arts Festival.