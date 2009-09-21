Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mediator John Jostes Elected to National Leadership Position

The Santa Barbara planning commissioner is named a section co-chairman for the Association of Conflict Resolution

By John Jostes | September 21, 2009 | 9:30 p.m.

Local mediator John Jostes has been elected co-chairman of the Environmental/Public Policy Section of the 6,000-member Association for Conflict Resolution.

John Jostes
John Jostes

The association, or ACR, is a national organization of mediators and facilitators. The Environmental/Public Policy Section specializes in environmental and public policy dispute resolution.

Jostes has been active in the organization for many years and most recently served as program co-coordinator for its bi-annual conference in Denver, which focused on climate change and collaborative governance. He previously served on the Interim Leadership Council as head of the Conference Planning Committee that organized the 2006 Boston conference, focusing on public dispute resolution and deliberative democracy.

“I am delighted to return to a leadership position and help advance the section’s initiatives regarding mentoring, diversity, climate change and practitioner support,” Jostes said.

The co-chairs of the organization serve alternating two-year terms, followed by an additional one-year transitional role. During his term, Jostes hopes to lay the groundwork for the section and its members to “be of service” to agencies and communities in their attempts to implement climate change policies and action plans.

At the local level, Jostes serves as a member of the city of Santa Barbara Planning Commission and has a history of public service and volunteerism on the boards of such organizations as the Community Environmental Council, The Sustainability Project and the Southern California Mediation Association.

His firm, Interactive Planning and Management, serves clients throughout California and the southwest with mediation, facilitation, planning and decision support services.

He is currently under contract with the California Coastal Conservancy regarding the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Plan and with California State Parks facilitating the work of its Technical Review Team for the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, as well as other public- and private-sector clients.

— John Jostes is a principal with Interactive Planning and Management.

 

