Mental Health Services Forum Set for Wednesday

Help First, a new collaborative program, will be part of the discussion

Sanctuary Psychiatric Centers of Santa Barbara and the Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara have teamed up for a new collaborative program, Help First.

Help First adds a new dimension to what is already provided by both agencies offering crucial mental health services to those whom might otherwise be unable to afford them.

The public is invited to learn more about Help First and to discuss what the community needs at a forum on mental health services from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tea and desserts will be served.

A second forum for professionals and service providers will be from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Lunch will be served.

Both forums will be at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

Call 805.957.1116 to RSVP.

