PathPoint Appoints New Director of Development

Margaret Rose has joined PathPoint as the nonprofit’s new vice president and director of development.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, the mission of PathPoint is to provide comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of their communities. It also operates the Opportunity Shop, whose proceeds benefit the individuals in PathPoint’s programs.

Today, PathPoint provides independent living, day and employment services to 2,146 people within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Rose is responsible for the planning and implementation of a comprehensive annual fundraising plan for growth, capital needs and endowment for each of the seven PathPoint divisions located in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Kern and San Luis Obispo. Before her selection as director, Rose was the development manager at PathPoint.

Rose holds a doctorate in history from UCLA. Previously, she directed a professional development program for K-university teachers at UCSB. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and serves on the board of the UCSB History Associates.

“Celebrating its 45th anniversary, PathPoint has a distinguished history and inspiring record of providing excellent services to the special-needs community,” Rose said. “I joined PathPoint because it is so satisfying to be a part of making programs and opportunities available to so many determined and dedicated individuals.”

— Angela De Bruyn is PathPoint’s executive assistant.