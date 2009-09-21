Paul Yarbrough: USC Loss Throws Pac-10 Football Title Up for Grabs

Time Out

[Noozhawk note: Paul Yarbrough’s Time Out column, which has been a regular Monday feature on Noozhawk, has moved to Tuesdays. Check back weekly for his views on sports.]

» Most Pac-10 football teams have now played one-third of their seasons, so it’s a good time to look at first-quarter progress reports ...

» I honestly don’t have a feel for the quality of the teams in the Pac-10, but we should know more after Saturday’s games. One thing is certain: USC’s shocking loss at Washington throws the conference title up for grabs ...

» I don’t know what to make of Oregon, now 2-1 after two narrow wins at home. No. 6 California visits Autzen Stadium this week, so we may have a better grasp on both teams after that encounter. The Ducks won Saturday against a talented Utah team despite completing just four of 16 passes ...

» UCLA is a pleasant surprise at 3-0, but the Bruins’ schedule has been a tad suspect to this point. The same goes for Stanford, Arizona and Arizona State. About the only thing certain so far is that Washington State will be horrid once again ...

» In addition to the Cal-Oregon game this week, other interesting match-ups have Arizona at Oregon State and U-Dub at Stanford. Expect the Trojans to take their anger out on WSU ...

» A Noozhawk reader, identifying him or herself as “Duck Fan,” commented on former UCSB sports information director Donn Bernstein’s analysis of the LeGarrette Blount suspension at Oregon. “What I think is missing in this article is that this is not Blount’s first time screwing up,” Duck Fan wrote. “This has been a problem his entire career at Oregon. This was just the last straw, and also the most public. He has been suspended from the team before. How many chances does he get?” ...

» Bob Ponce, a retired Santa Barbara News-Press photo editor, known USC apologist and devoted Noozhawk reader, also chimed in with a view contrary to Bernstein’s: “Bernie must remember that Blount also threw a punch at his own teammate and even tried to attack the crowd. He had to be dragged away forcefully. There is no room in college football for such behavior. Blount could have caused permanent injury or even death to the Boise State player. Frankly, I was hoping police would step in and arrest Blount.” ...

» With the proliferation of sport-specific stadiums around the country in recent years, it’s odd to see an NFL game played on the dirt infield of a baseball diamond, as the Chargers-Raiders game was on the opening Monday night of the season. Is there another stadium in the nation that hosts both major-league baseball and pro football during the fall? ...

» I love when NFL teams break out the throwback uniforms, but I sure don’t remember the officials wearing those hideous-looking orange-striped uniforms ...

» It started with the “Lambeau Leap” — a player jumping into the first row of seats to celebrate with fans — and now has gone to nearly every NFL city. I’m not sure it’s a wise thing for a player in Oakland to do, though. You may not come back out ...

» I’m enjoying former coach Jon Gruden in the Monday Night Football broadcasting berth, but I sure hope ESPN doesn’t make us listen to Mike Greenberg as a play-by-play announcer again ...

» Sigh. I waited two weeks this time around before being eliminated in my NFL survivor pool. $#@$%#$ Packers!

— Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .