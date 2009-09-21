Green Hawk’s Sarah Ettman-Sterner Brings ‘Cool’ to Green Life

The Goleta resident and Noozhawk columnist turns her lifelong love of the ocean and environment into a dream career

There’s no way around it: Noozhawk’s Green Hawk champion, Sarah Ettman-Sterner, is cool. Even her teenage boys think so, which says something.

Between traveling to coral reefs around the world, kelp farming and being the “voice” of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society for more than 10 years, Ettman-Sterner has some great stories.

When she was growing up, she and her brothers used some of their television time, strictly limited by their parents, to watch “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau.”

“The television came out on a rolling cart at 5 on a Friday and went back by 9 on a Sunday, and it got locked in a closet,” she said. One of the last shows they could watch was Cousteau, which aired in black and white at the time.

“So there the four of us were, lined up in our pj’s in our very old, two-story Spanish-style house in Miami Shores, Fla., just enthralled with what we were seeing,” she said.

Ettman-Sterner knew from the time she was 10 to 12 years old that she wanted to study the ocean as a career — and she has followed that dream.

After college on the East Coast, she got a job as a kelp farmer for Goleta-based Neushul Mariculture Inc. after traveling out to California for “college wanderlust,” she said.

“It was an amazing project,” she said. “I felt like I was Jacques Cousteau’s long lost grandniece or something.”

She later worked at the Ty Warner Sea Center, and most recently spent more than 10 years as an interactive producer for Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society.

As a Web, marketing and communications producer, she was the “voice” of the organization and worked on the group’s documentary films. As a nonprofit, however, the organization wasn’t safe from the economic recession and Ettman-Sterner was let go.

After being behind the scenes and ghostwriting for so long, she’s excited about getting to use her own voice with the Green Hawk section.

She wants to be a well-informed voice about the environment, drawing from her education and experience as in marine ecology, biology, education and marketing. She uses a multimedia approach to get her points across, including photos and video, since not everyone absorbs information the same way, she said.

Ettman-Sterner wants Santa Barbara to have a voice to talk about environmental issues because she sees the city as a nexus of everything environmental, she said.

Green Hawk deals with all kinds of environmental issues, including conservation, sustainable food choices, energy efficiency and more. “It’s more than being green — it’s saving the green in your wallet,” she said, referring to helping businesses become more efficient.

Ettman-Sterner lives in Goleta with her husband, Steve, and two sons, Nick and Niles. Both sons are members of Kids Speaking Up, a group started in 2004 as a platform for junior high and high school students to discuss issues.

Even when she’s not working, Ettman-Sterner continues to follow a sustainable lifestyle. She said she always asks herself, “Do I really need that thing?” before making a purchase, and often tries to create something instead of purchasing it.

She has an organic garden, is picky about where her seafood comes from and has mixed feelings about aquariums.

“We have to love and appreciate something to conserve and protect, but it can’t replace seeing it in the wild,” she said.

Though she recommends documentaries for those who can’t afford to go see the real thing, she has been to many tropical environments and coral reefs around the world.

“That’s the place that’s paradise to me, is the coral reefs,” Ettman-Sterner said. “You don’t need to be on scuba to enjoy the coral reef; just give me a snorkel and a pair of fins and I’m very happy.”

She is a self-described island girl — not only has her family vacationed to Fiji, but her ideal outfit includes a tank top, flip-flops, shorts and a straw hat.

Ettman-Sterner has been working out of the Santa Barbara area for years, and hopes to continue her career with more projects related to environmentalism and the ocean.

Admit it: She’s cool.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .