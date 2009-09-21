Save Water, Money with One-Day Rain Barrel Sale

Plan ahead to harvest rainwater this winter at Saturday's event at SBCC

Santa Barbara residents can capture and use rainwater with equipment for sale via Santa Barbara County’s one-day-only rain barrel sale on Saturday.

By using rain barrels to capture rainwater for landscape irrigation, residents not only will decrease demand on the municipal water supply but also help prevent water pollution by reducing runoff.

“This one-day rain barrel sale is an excellent opportunity for residents to plan now to collect rainwater this winter to use later on their landscapes and gardens,” 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “It’s up to all of us to help conserve water, and what better way to have a positive impact on our local water resources than to install a rain barrel or two at your residence.”

The rain barrel sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at SBCC, Parking Lot 3, at the corner of Shoreline and Loma Alta drives in Santa Barbara.

The SYSTERN Rain Barrels, which retail for more than $120, will be available for only $50 including tax, while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment must be by cash or check only.

— Fray Crease is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water.