Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:01 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Save Water, Money with One-Day Rain Barrel Sale

Plan ahead to harvest rainwater this winter at Saturday's event at SBCC

By Fray Crease | September 21, 2009 | 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara residents can capture and use rainwater with equipment for sale via Santa Barbara County’s one-day-only rain barrel sale on Saturday.

By using rain barrels to capture rainwater for landscape irrigation, residents not only will decrease demand on the municipal water supply but also help prevent water pollution by reducing runoff.

“This one-day rain barrel sale is an excellent opportunity for residents to plan now to collect rainwater this winter to use later on their landscapes and gardens,” 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “It’s up to all of us to help conserve water, and what better way to have a positive impact on our local water resources than to install a rain barrel or two at your residence.”

The rain barrel sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at SBCC, Parking Lot 3, at the corner of Shoreline and Loma Alta drives in Santa Barbara.

The SYSTERN Rain Barrels, which retail for more than $120, will be available for only $50 including tax, while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment must be by cash or check only.

Click here for more information.

— Fray Crease is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 