Sheriff’s Team Responds to Two Rescue Calls

Crews assist a hunter hurt on Cuyama Peak and an injured hiker at Tangerine Falls

By Drew Sugars | September 21, 2009 | 10:22 p.m.

Hunter Rescued from Cuyama Peak

About 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Team was paged to a rescue of an injured hunter at Cuyama Peak.

A group of hunters was near the top of Cuyama Peak in the northeastern part of Santa Barbara County near Highway 33 when one of them slipped and fell about 150 feet down a steep cliff face.

Search and Rescue Team members assisted Santa Barbara County Fire units in transferring the patient from SBC Fire Helicopter 308 to a ground ambulance after the hunter was hoisted from the cliff.

Search and Rescue units then hiked about a mile up the mountain and assisted two members of the hunting group who had climbed down the cliff to help their fellow hunter.

Tangerine Falls Rescue

About 2:45 p.m. Saturday, members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Team were paged to assist Montecito Fire in the rescue of a 35-year-old male hiker injured near Tangerine Falls off of the Cold Springs Trail above Montecito.

The subject reportedly had slipped off a rock and suffered a foot and arm injuries that prevented him from walking.

Seven Search and Rescue members hiked up the canyon with five Montecito Fire personnel and helped transport the injured man in a stretcher to a location where he could be airlifted by a Santa Barbara County Fire helicopter to the Santa Barbara Airport, where the victim was transferred to the hospital in a ground ambulance.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

