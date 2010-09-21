Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Triathlon to Kick Off on Saturday

The event is a fundraiser for the city's youth recreational programming

By Matthew Roberts | September 21, 2010 | 9:18 p.m.

More than 875 participants are expected to brave the Pacific Ocean for the first leg in the Carpinteria Triathlon this weekend.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the swimming beach in Carpinteria.

Athletes will swim a 1.5-kilometer open ocean course, change into biking clothes and ride in the Carpinteria foothills for 40 kilometers and finish up with a 10-kilometer run on the Carpinteria Bluffs.

The best athletes will finish the event in about two hours.

The event is a fundraiser for youth recreational programming in Carpinteria.

For information, contact Matthew Roberts, director of the City of Carpinteria Parks & Recreation Department, at 805.684.5405 x449 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Matthew Roberts is director of the City of Carpinteria Parks & Recreation Department.

 
