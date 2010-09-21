Carpinteria Triathlon to Kick Off on Saturday

More than 875 participants are expected to brave the Pacific Ocean for the first leg in the Carpinteria Triathlon this weekend.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the swimming beach in Carpinteria.
Athletes will swim a 1.5-kilometer open ocean course, change into biking clothes and ride in the Carpinteria foothills for 40 kilometers and finish up with a 10-kilometer run on the Carpinteria Bluffs.
The best athletes will finish the event in about two hours.
The event is a fundraiser for youth recreational programming in Carpinteria.
For information, contact Matthew Roberts, director of the City of Carpinteria Parks & Recreation Department, at 805.684.5405 x449 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Matthew Roberts is director of the City of Carpinteria Parks & Recreation Department.