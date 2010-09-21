CASA Among Nonprofits to Benefit During Day of Caring

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County is one of the local causes that will benefit from the United Way Day of Caring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25.

CASA of Santa Barbara County works with abused and neglected children in the community, and these children, accompanied by their CASA volunteers, may come to the facility to play, talk or work on activities with their volunteers, read, and receive educational and play materials.

The United Way Day of Caring will send a group of 15 volunteers to CASA, 118 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara, to help paint and put together a new, larger children’s playroom to benefit the many children CASA serves.

For more information, contact Kim Davis, CASA’s executive director, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.739.9102 x2.

— Kim Davis is executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County.