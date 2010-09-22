California Economy, Business and Housing Climate Focus of Coastal Housing Partnership Forum

State Sen. Mimi Walters, the Republican candidate for state treasurer, and Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, will discuss the state of the economy, business and housing at a Thursday forum sponsored by the Coastal Housing Partnership.

Walters, R-Laguna Niguel, will address statewide issues like California’s chronic budget deficit and efforts Sacramento is considering to resolve it. Rupert will focus on today’s economic uncertainty and how and why this recession is different from previous ones. Both Rupert and Walters will talk about how Sacramento’s actions affect local decision-making for businesses and consumers. The forum, at the Santa Barbara Club, will be moderated by Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen.

Elected to the Assembly in 2004 and to the Senate in 2008, Walters is the Senate’s assistant Republican leader and a member of the Senate Appropriations, Budget Conference and Business and Professions committees. Prior to her legislative career she was mayor of Laguna Niguel and served on its city council. A graduate of UCLA, she is a former board member of the National Association of Women Business Owners and is a founder of the California Women’s Leadership Association.

Walters’ opponent in the Nov. 2 election is state Treasurer Bill Lockyer, who is seeking a second term. Lockyer, a Democrat, is a former state attorney general and state Senate president pro tem.

The nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership supports local employers meet the challenges of recruitment and retention as a result of the high cost of housing in the area. Founded in 1987, CHP provides employees of member companies with home-buying benefits, home-buying education seminars, mortgage refinancing benefits, rental assistance benefits, and a network of service professionals to assist employees in their search for housing, whether they’re leasing or buying. The Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners since its inception.

