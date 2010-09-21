Daniel Petry: President Obama Is Not a Socialist

This past weekend I realized that America is involved in three conflicts. Iraq and Afghanistan are clear, but the third is far less obvious.

Some might say we’re battling the soft tyranny of a repressive government that has grown like a cancer to the point where our freedom is actually eroding right before our eyes. That is only partially correct. The real war is going on between Americans and the murky elements that are striving to impose social feudalism on the citizens of this country. You can’t call it socialism. It is far more insidious than that.

President Barack Obama, his political appointees — supported by thousands of faceless bureaucrats using the propaganda capabilities of a willingly co-opted media machine — and private citizens acting as his Sturmabteilung are pushing an agenda that has, as its goal, the fundamental transformation of our nation into something resembling the dystopian world described by Ray Bradbury in Fahrenheit 451.

This president’s dream is aptly represented by a physically violent (Service Employees International Union) and verbally vicious minority. Those who promote social feudalism don’t have the best intentions for those who oppose them. These people are slick copies of the tyrants that humanity has suffered under for millennia.

So just what is social feudalism? First off, let’s take a look at the classical definition of feudalism. Feudalism is a political and economic system based on the holding of all land in fief or fee and the resulting relation of lord to vassal and characterized by homage, legal and military service of tenants, and forfeiture. Sound familiar?

But we don’t live in the Middle Ages. Right? Or do we?

The often ignored reality of history is that it always repeats itself. More so because humanity refuses to learn its lessons from the past. Dictators have plagued us forever and still do today. You may think that the U.S. system of government doesn’t suffer tyrants for long, but you would be mistaken. Remember Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson? Men who didn’t hesitate to imprison Americans under false pretenses and send them to our versions of Russian Gulags. If you were unaware of this, then you have been the victim of the historical revisionism that exemplifies those that believe in social feudalism.

That deeply felt unease you’re experiencing is more than the economic malaise of our nation. It is the understanding that an immoral two-party ruling class is attempting to assert its control over every aspect of your life. You only need to look at the personalities involved. You see, President Obama and those who believe like him view you as simple, misguided, ignorant chattel. You are children that need to be guided, protected from yourselves, told how to live your lives and let the all seeing and benevolent lords manage your every breathing moment — and even your death.

Orwellian, yes?

“We can’t let the details distract us from the huge benefits that reform will bring,” and “the Obama administration has a lot of reeducation to do.” — Kathleen Sebelius.

The signs of social feudalism infect this entire government. Just look at some recent quotes from key individuals currently vying for their own brand of fiefdoms.

“In what sense is the money in our pockets and bank accounts fully ‘ours’? Did we earn it by our own autonomous efforts? Could we have inherited it without the assistance of probate courts? Do we save it without the support of bank regulators? Could we spend it if there were no public officials to coordinate the efforts and pool the resources of the community in which we live? ... Without taxes there would be no liberty. Without taxes there would be no property. Without taxes, few of us would have any assets worth defending. There is no liberty without dependency. That is why we should celebrate tax day.” — Cass Sunstein.

Can’t you just hear an unwashed lord from the 9th century telling his serfs that they should feel honored that they give their food to the manor so that their lord can provide for all of their needs — including defense? Where would they be without his benevolent stewardship?

I could go on and on with direct quotes and endless URLs from a number of current Obama appointees and bureaucrats, but why should I? We all know that these people have no interest in supporting our founding principles. They have a definite interest in power and making sure they get what they and their allies — see unions — want while they demand unending sacrifices from the us the serfs.

But hold on. There are a number of factors that are resisting the progressives’ social feudalism agenda and making it difficult to enact. The first are those pesky individuals called Americans. The second, as President Obama calls it, is that inconvenient document — the Constitution. And third is that unlike our feudal ancestors — and I guarantee you this will stir up a firestorm of accusations of fostering sedition (and regardless of the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent attempt to ban lead bullets as toxic materials) — is that we possess 80 million guns. Most of my progressive acquaintances do not own a weapon. But most law-abiding Americans who love and support our founding principles do. Who do you think comes out on top in that scenario?

Here is the dilemma that social feudalism faces. Americans have a birthright of freedom — no matter how badly we have abused it. Granted our freedoms are far less than our fathers and greatly diminished from what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers experienced; but it is still a level of freedom that most countries do not experience. Then they face the task of how to homogenize 50 states into one subservient entity and place a collar around the neck of every American when that citizen has the capacity to use the ultimate arbiter to stop them.

I can hear the literal screaming and gnashing of far-left teeth as they rail on their keyboards and throw items against their walls. Don’t worry, guys; I’m not advocating revolution — well, not right now. What I’m saying is that our founding fathers placed a number of powerful tools in our hands that can be used to crush this abhorrent species called progressives. The problem is that we have been lazy and have allowed our concentration to wander to those things who we thought were important — such as a job, our families and putting food on the table. All the while not seeing the danger that crawled out from under the rocks to attempt their bloodless coup.

We have allowed a virus to infect our government, our education system, our unions and our financial systems. Shame. Shame on us. Time is of the essence, but all is not lost.

The most powerful weapon we have is our vote. Simply put, we will be able to deal a blow to social feudalism by voting for true change this November. It is not enough that only you vote. You must encourage those who wish to stop this horror to vote. Create a tsunami of rejection that will be heard loudly in the offices of any politician and bureaucrat, of any party, in this great country. Tell the unions, the complicit Wall Streeters and the corporations that we have had enough.

If a politician gives you lip service then changes his or her stripes once in, work hard to destroy them. This is a war. A war for the soul of our country and your freedoms, and it will never be over.

You must be prepared to go the distance. You must vote. May God grant us success.

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.