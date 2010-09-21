Fielding Graduate Institute Properties a Tough Sell

The university has had few offers on buildings it has on the market in hopes on consolidating its campus

Even though the Fielding Graduate Institute’s three Santa Barbara properties have been on the market since April, school officials said this week there are few takers to buy them, a move needed before consolidating the campus somewhere on the South Coast.

Fielding owns two buildings at 2020 and 2024 De la Vina St. and a “mansion” that is used for office space at 2112 Santa Barbara St., according to Anna McDonald, the institute’s vice president of administration and human resources.

“We are told there is a flood or commercial properties on the market on the South Coast at this time,” McDonald told Noozhawk. “That and the economy have kept the number of offers down.”

She said Fielding is asking $1.4 million for the 2020 De la Vina St. building, $2.8 million for the adjacent structure and $3.8 million for the mansion, which would cost a great deal to renovate back into residential use.

McDonald said the prices have not been lowered since the properties were put on the market in the spring.

The idea is to consolidate the Fielding campus on property somewhere between Goleta and Carpinteria with as much as 35,000 square feet that the institute could buy, not just lease, McDonald said.

“We’re growing and we need the space,” McDonald said.

The 1,500-student institute is a nonprofit, accredited university founded in 1974. It offers programs in clinical and media psychology, organizational development and educational leadership.

For now, Fielding must have its annual commencement off-site along with some of its programs.

Fielding employs 89 full-time faculty and has 94 part-time and adjunct instructors. The institute also has 90 staff members in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .