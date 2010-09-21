Latin Guitarist Johannes Linstead Going ‘Upstairs at The G’

The Granada’s balcony-level lounge will once again transform into an intimate concert club, this time featuring Latin guitar virtuoso Johannes Linstead performing a new production, “Guitar of Fire,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

The event is the second in The Granada’s new “Upstairs at The G” concept and is sponsored by the Hutton Foundation.

“Upstairs at The G” was conceived to feature rising and accomplished artists in their respective genres in a setting where the audience can share a close connection with the entertainer.

The first performance in the series on July 8 featured jazz artist Jessy J and was sold out for a lucky 100 who enjoyed martinis amid couches and low cocktail tables.

“Guitar of Fire” is the new production by the award-winning Linstead and takes the audience on a journey beginning in Spain, the birthplace of Flamenco, and continuing through the migration of Spanish guitar to the Mediterranean, Latin America and finally to Cuba, the land of the Cha Cha Cha!

Linstead, whose long, curly locks and rock-star stage presence have made him a hit with audiences around the globe, was named Guitarist of the Year at the 2007 Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, earned a JUNO nominated for Best Instrumental Album in 2007, and has four Best Album awards and four Top 10 Billboard-charting albums.

In addition to Linstead’s fiery Spanish guitar, the production showcases a truly multicultural ensemble, including a violinist from Cuba, a bassist from Venezuela, a percussionist from Greece and a Flamenco dancer.

Admission is a $40 cover charge. Seating is limited. Contact the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here for more information.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.