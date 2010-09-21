Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Latin Guitarist Johannes Linstead Going ‘Upstairs at The G’

Virtuoso will perform intimate concert Oct. 1 in The Granada's balcony-level lounge

By Vincent Coronado | September 21, 2010 | 12:56 p.m.

The Granada’s balcony-level lounge will once again transform into an intimate concert club, this time featuring Latin guitar virtuoso Johannes Linstead performing a new production, “Guitar of Fire,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Article Image
Johannes Linstead

The event is the second in The Granada’s new “Upstairs at The G” concept and is sponsored by the Hutton Foundation.

“Upstairs at The G” was conceived to feature rising and accomplished artists in their respective genres in a setting where the audience can share a close connection with the entertainer.

The first performance in the series on July 8 featured jazz artist Jessy J and was sold out for a lucky 100 who enjoyed martinis amid couches and low cocktail tables.

“Guitar of Fire” is the new production by the award-winning Linstead and takes the audience on a journey beginning in Spain, the birthplace of Flamenco, and continuing through the migration of Spanish guitar to the Mediterranean, Latin America and finally to Cuba, the land of the Cha Cha Cha!

Linstead, whose long, curly locks and rock-star stage presence have made him a hit with audiences around the globe, was named Guitarist of the Year at the 2007 Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, earned a JUNO nominated for Best Instrumental Album in 2007, and has four Best Album awards and four Top 10 Billboard-charting albums.

In addition to Linstead’s fiery Spanish guitar, the production showcases a truly multicultural ensemble, including a violinist from Cuba, a bassist from Venezuela, a percussionist from Greece and a Flamenco dancer.

Admission is a $40 cover charge. Seating is limited. Contact the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here for more information.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 