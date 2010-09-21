Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: League of Women Voters’ Recommendations on Ballot Measures

By Lisa Thornhill | September 21, 2010 | 11:40 a.m.

To help inform the public, the League of Women Voters takes positions on ballot measures after study and research.

The leagues of Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara support Measure S, the countywide measure to secure funding for public safety. We recommend a yes vote on Measure S.

The state league recommends support for Proposition 24, to repeal corporate tax breaks, and support for Proposition 25, for a simple majority vote for the Legislature to pass a budget, instead of the current two-thirds requirement.

The league opposes Proposition 20, which would add U.S. House congressional redistricting to the work of the commission created by Proposition 11. The league strongly opposes Proposition 27, which would kill redistricting reform just passed by the voters in 2008 and return the creation of districts to the Legislature.

The league opposes Proposition 23, the Dirty Energy proposition funded by out-of-state oil companies. This measure would suspend California’s leading global warming act, Assembly Bill 32.

Proposition 26 is called Polluter Protection by the league and is opposed because it would change regulatory fees into taxes. This would then require voters to approve any changes in the rates, making it difficult for local agencies to collect payments from polluters.

The league has no position on Proposition 19 and is neutral on Propositions 21 and 22.

We urge county citizens to register to vote before Oct. 18. The Secretary of State’s Web site shows that Santa Barbara County has 279,462 people eligible to vote; 192,694 are registered to vote, and 176,562 actually voted in November 2008. Voters can make a difference only if they vote.

Check our www smartvoter.org for candidate information.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. We need active, informed participants in government.

Lisa Thornhill
Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters

