Letter to the Editor: SBCC Trustees Merit Re-Election

By Douglas Hersh | September 21, 2010 | 3:43 p.m.

The SBCC board of trustees should be recognized for protecting the mission and values of our community college at a time when state funding is increasingly at risk. The college’s and the board’s core principles include:

» Policies, practices and programs that are student-centered

» Shared governance involving all segments of the college community

» An environment that is psychologically and physically supportive of teaching and student learning

» A free exchange of ideas in a community of learners that embraces the full spectrum of human diversity

» A commitment to excellence in all college endeavors

Thanks to solid preparation by the board of trustees and campus community, SBCC’s accreditation was recently reaffirmed. In fact, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges visiting team commended the college for promoting dialogue, for its successful fiscal management, for its inclusiveness in decision-making, for its community service programs, and for focusing on student achievement and success.

The team also congratulated SBCC on its “effective use of technology,” without doubt a critical component for student success in the 21st century.

As a dean responsible for teaching and learning technologies, I have often met with the board to discuss high-technology projects, including our media-enhanced classrooms, our use of student response systems, our classroom capture systems, and our pioneering work in distance learning that has received significant attention in the media.

From my perspective, this is a board that has focused college resources where they matter most, and whose experienced incumbents merit re-election.

Dr. Douglas Hersh, Dean
SBCC Education Programs

